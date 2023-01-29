Drag Racing penalty moves one step closer, as Metro’s efforts to crack down on the crime continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.

According to Metro police, officers moved in to disperse a few hundred vehicles that had gathered in the back parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church on Franklin Pike.

Hijazi Bourini, 21, of Lebanon, was issued a state misdemeanor citations for aggravated reckless driving and driving without a valid license after he was seen doing burnouts in the parking lot while others watched.

The other man, 23-year-old Kendrick Grant of Murfreesboro, was stopped for speeding as he pulled into the church parking lot. Grant was issued a state misdemeanor for marijuana possession and driving on a revoked license.