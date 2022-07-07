NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested Wednesday for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville; one of the batches tested positive for fentanyl.

Metro police say 48-year-old Ronnie Drinks met an undercover detective at Riverfront Park and was arrested after the detective found 12.2 grams of cocaine in Drinks’ possession. He was charged with possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Drinks is being held on a $82,000 bond.

Bryce Russell, 37, was arrested after selling 1.8 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl to an undercover detective at 3rd Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. Russell was also caught with 9.7 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

Russell was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.