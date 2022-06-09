NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men were arrested for burglarizing a West Nashville Starbucks and stealing the store’s safe.

Metro police say a Honda Civic stolen out of Murfreesboro and parked in an obscure place was likely the vehicle the suspects used to commit the crime. The Honda was being driven early Thursday morning and was being followed by officers on the ground, as well as a helicopter with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Honda pulled behind the Starbucks in the 8100 block of Highway 100 and sped off a short time later. Officers on the ground confirmed glass was broken and the coffee shop had been burglarized.

Officers pursued the Honda on Highway 100, traveling into Belle Meade. Belle Meade police tried to deploy a spike strip, but were unsuccessful.

The Honda continued onto Davidson Drive, Shawnee Drive and then to Davidson Road. The passenger in the Honda, identified as 28-year-old Keith McClellan, bailed out on Davidson Road and ran into the woods, while the driver, identified as 39-year-old Martincky Guerrier, continued onto Bolton Drive and crashed near the intersection of Newberry Road where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Martincky Guerrier (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Keith McClellan (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers later established a perimeter and took took McClellan into custody after an hour-long search. Police also searched the Honda and found numerous burglary tools, including a sledgehammer, prybars, masks and the safe from the Starbucks.

McClellan admitted to being involved in multiple burglaries, while Guerrier declined to be interviewed.

Police say Guerrier picked up McClellan Wednesday night in a parking lot on Old Hickory Boulevard in West Nashville. The pickup truck McClellan got out of was reported stolen from a Dodge dealership in Franklin County, Tennessee.

Items found in Honda (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Guerrier’s bond was set at $105,000 and McClellan’s bond was set at $110,000.

Detectives from all eight Metro police precincts were involved in the investigation, as well as MNPD’s Violent Crimes Division. The investigation is continuing as detectives work to solidify information on other suspects connected to the burglary group, police say.