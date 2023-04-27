NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night robbery involving four victims.

According to Metro police, 32-year-old Tracy Young and 36-year-old Nakita Thompkins approached one of the victims on Vultee Boulevard in a red Acura and demanded money from him at gunpoint. The victim led Young and Thompkins to a friend’s apartment on Tarrywood Lane where all four victims were robbed of personal items, electronics and jewelry as Young pointed two guns, one in each hand, before leaving with Thompkins.

Officers tracked the stolen items to a motel on Murfreesboro Pike and found the red Acura in the parking lot. Young and Thompkins were taken into custody without incident, according to investigators.

Police said Young was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping. He is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Thompkins was charged with four counts of robbery, acting in concert. She is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.