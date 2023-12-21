NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a February 2022 South Nashville shooting that left a Clarksville man dead.

Metro police said on Feb. 23, 2022, 38-year-old Julio Delima was shot and killed in the 3300 block of Ezell Road. The investigation revealed Delima was in a Nissan Altima when a passenger in another vehicle shot at his car.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, police said officers went to an apartment complex on Packard Drive and arrested 23-year-old Hugo Rosales-Aguilar, the alleged shooter. The motive is believed to be related to a dispute over a woman.

Josue Flores-Mercado, 20, is believed to have been with Rosales-Aguilar when the shooting happened. Flores-Mercado was in jail on an unrelated robbery case at the time the murder indictment was returned, according to investigators.

Rosales-Aguilar and Flores-Mercado are each being held on $200,000 bonds.