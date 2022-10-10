NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman were arrested after they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.

Metro police say 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas, of California, and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza, of Mexico were taken into custody over the weekend.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: MNPD

Source: MNPD

Source: MNPD

According to Metro police, officers saw Contreras and Serna-Mendoza take part in an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot in Nashville.

At the scene, detectives were able to seize packages of deadly crystal meth laced with fentanyl.

A list of charges against Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza has not yet been revealed. No other information was immediately released.