NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and woman were arrested after they were caught selling drugs laced with fentanyl.
Metro police say 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas, of California, and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza, of Mexico were taken into custody over the weekend.
According to Metro police, officers saw Contreras and Serna-Mendoza take part in an apparent narcotics transaction in a parking lot in Nashville.
At the scene, detectives were able to seize packages of deadly crystal meth laced with fentanyl.
A list of charges against Contrenas and Serna-Mendoza has not yet been revealed. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.