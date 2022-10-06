NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are accused of ramming two police vehicles with a stolen car at an apartment complex on Brick Church Pike Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, two undercover officers noticed a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Nashville on Sept. 29 and tried to block it in after activating one of the vehicle’s emergency equipment.

Metro police reported 19-year-old Deontay Staten then accelerated toward the two detectives, who were in unmarked department-issued vehicles.

Staten fled from the scene before he was captured with a loaded gun after a brief foot chase, according to Metro police. The other man inside the vehicle, 22-year-old Jamontez Howse, was also arrested.

Detectives reportedly located cocaine, marijuana and a loaded pistol from inside the stolen vehicle.

Staten was previously arrested after fleeing from officers in Davidson County and leading them on a pursuit into Kentucky. Howse was arrested in 2020 and accused of carjacking with reported ties to a major car theft and burglary operation.

Both were booked into the Metro jail with 24 charges between them.