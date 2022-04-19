NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people have been charged after several pounds of meth and other drugs were found during a multi-agency search warrant execution.

According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives assisted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the FBI as they conducted a search warrant on a Nashville home located on Lakevilla Drive.

Prior to that, a warrant said Benjamin Tucker, 33, was followed to Walmart on Nolensville Pike and was taken into custody. Officials said he has an outstanding warrant in Rutherford County. During a search, police said they found a gun, $970 cash, four ounces of meth in separate baggies, about one ounce of heroin and two glass pipes on him.

The search warrant was then executed on the Lakevilla Drive home where Tucker resides. Officials said Austin Welker, 37, was inside the residence when agents and deputies made entry and found him in an upstairs bedroom where a pistol was located. The warrant also said Welker is a convicted felon for firearms and drug charges. Welker reportedly had a warrant out of Rutherford County.

During a search of the home, officials said they found more than 2.7 pounds of meth, 179 grams of heroin, 188 grams of marijuana, scales, a money counter and baggies.

Both Welker and Tucker were taken into custody and are now faced with several charges.