NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department has confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Nashville.

Officials say it was found among a Nashville resident. The person had recently traveled to South Africa and was tested shortly after starting to feel symptoms.

The person experienced mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization.

Health officials say the person had been vaccinated prior to catching the virus and received a booster dose.