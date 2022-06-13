NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A program at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital received a huge donation this weekend that will help improve the smiles of children.

The $1.075 million donation will go toward the Cleft and Craniofacial Program at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in hopes of expanding services and support to young patients and their families.

Delta Dental of Tennessee’s charitable arm, Smile180 Foundation, announced the donation on Sunday before the “Smile Power Sunday” Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park. Dr. Golinko, medical director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Program, says the donation will ensure patients receive world-class care.

“This endowment will make a tremendous impact in our ability to meet the complex needs of patients with facial differences from birth through early adulthood, advance the field through research and innovation and moreover, attract and retain outstanding leaders in cleft and craniofacial care,” said Dr. Golinko.

Out of the $1.075 million, $75,000 will ensure the Cleft and Craniofacial team has the resources to pursue high-priority needs and opportunities.

The announcement kicks off Smile Power Week which Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized to be from June 13 to 17.

Since 2001, Delta Dental and Smile180 have donated more the $2.3 million to the children’s hospital.