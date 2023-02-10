NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Nashville won a $190,000 jackpot from Thursday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Swett’s Market, located at 702 28th Avenue North in Nashville.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a new Tennessee-only game with drawings every day, according to a release. Tickets are $1 per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

No additional information about the winners is known until the prizes are claimed.