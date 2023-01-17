NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of the victim in Monday night’s deadly shooting in North Nashville.

Police say, Michael Adams, 19, was shot and killed in the area of a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive.

A 14-year-old was also injured in the shooting. That teenager is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8 p.m. Monday and found Adams dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive. The 14-year-old was found a short time later on the baseball field with shell casings near him.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say it appears Adams was running away from someone when he was shot and collapsed in the yard.

Police have yet to determine a motive yet but say they are not ruling out a potential drug deal at this time.

Detectives are working to learn more about those connected to the two victims in this case. They have not yet determined any suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.