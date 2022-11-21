NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was found dead following a shooting at a Nashville condo complex.

Pablo Ical-Caz has been identified as the victim found at Southern Hills Condos on Wallace Road early Saturday morning.

Police said the man was shot while he was still inside the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle.

The Kia’s front tires reportedly kept spinning against the concrete until the passenger side rim was exposed, which led to sparks being emitted and the Kia catching on fire.

According to authorities, after the fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, members of the Nashville Fire Department removed the victim from the car and extinguished the flames.

Officials said Ical-Caz was pronounced dead at the scene and was later determined to have been shot.

Metro police say they have notified Ical-Caz’s family in Guatemala of his death.

The homicide unit is currently pursuing active leads in this case.

If you have any information about this homicide, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.