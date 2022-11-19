NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting — which also led to a crash and a car fire — in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the investigation shows that the victim — identified only as a 19-year-old Nashville man — arrived at the Southern Hills Condos complex, located in the 300 block of Wallace Road, in his blue Kia sedan and parked behind one of the buildings.

Police said the man was shot while he was still inside the car, which accelerated and crashed into another vehicle.

The Kia’s front tires reportedly kept spinning against the concrete until the passenger side rim was exposed, which led to sparks being emitted and the Kia catching on fire.

According to authorities, after the fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, members of the Nashville Fire Department removed the victim from the car and extinguished the flames.

Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later determined to have been shot.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are reportedly following leads as they investigate the deadly shooting, as well as trying to find the man’s next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident — which police described as an “early morning murder” — is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and even qualify for a cash reward.