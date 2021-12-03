19-year-old arrested after allegedly killing Edgehill roommate during argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in June.

Aniyah Jones, 19, has been taken into custody and is facing charges in connection with the death of her roommate, Dantay Campbell, 19.

Campbell was found dead inside her 14th Avenue South apartment in Edgehill on June 6. Police say Campbell was shot and killed by Jones with a rifle before the gun was discarded in an outside dumpster.

The shooting was believed to have been the culmination of an argument between Jones and Campbell.

Jones is now facing charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. She is being held on a $75,000 bond.