MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After weeks on the run, an alleged shooter has been taken into custody in Davidson County.

Kevion Davis, 18, was arrested Monday night in Madison.

Davis was wanted in connection with the shooting of James Webster, 18, at a Nashville convenience store on Jan. 4.

Police said Davis shot Webster multiple times as he walked out of a market in the 700 block of 25th Avenue North. Surveillance video shows the suspect firing approximately 15 rounds at Webster.

Webster was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while Davis was said to have fled the scene on foot.

After weeks of searching for Davis, police tracked him down to an apartment on Heritage Drive in Madison.

Guns, ammunition and drugs found in Kevion Davis’ apartment (Courtesy: MNPD)

At that apartment, police also recovered three pistols, ammunition, 20 grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of meth and 60 grams of marijuana.

Davis is being held on a $456,000 bond on the attempted murder charge for the Jan. 4 shooting, along with multiple gun and drug charges.