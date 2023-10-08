NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened overnight on Murfreesboro Pike, officials said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday, Oct. 8.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported that the young man — tentatively identified as an 18-year-old from Nashville — was driving his Infiniti G35 west on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the driver of the Infiniti lost control of the car, swerved across all lanes of traffic, traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Officials said the Infiniti then burst into flames. The 18-year-old died at the crash scene, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to positively idenitfy the teen, according to Metro police.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

No other information about the crash was immediately released.