NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in North Nashville.
Metro police said the shooting was reported at 10:16 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Pascal Court.
At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that an 18-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital.
Metro police are working to determine if the 18-year-old was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.
Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.