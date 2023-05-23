NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in North Nashville.

Metro police said the shooting was reported at 10:16 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Pascal Court.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that an 18-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital.

Metro police are working to determine if the 18-year-old was inside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Officials say no arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.