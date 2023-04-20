NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody following a double homicide investigation dating back to October.

Amarion Franklin, 18, was arrested on two counts of criminal homicide in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers, Quintarius Newbell, 23, and Keianthony Newbell, 17, last year.

Amarion Franklin (Courtesy: MNPD)

The brothers were shot and killed near the entrance of Parkwood Park off Vailview Drive on Oct. 9.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is a lingering dispute between the suspect and the victims.

More arrests are expected in connection with this case, according to Metro police.

Franklin was 17 at the time of the shooting and has been charged in Juvenile Court.