NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges after a pregnant woman and her son reportedly “suffered serious bodily injuries” in a head-on crash in Antioch Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Hamilton Church Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

Metro police reported Anderson Daneri Garcia-Najarro was driving north on Murfreesboro Pike at an “extremely high rate of speed” in the left turn lane while all other cars were stopped in traffic.

He then drove through the intersection of Hamilton Church Road without slowing down, according to the affidavit. The light for the southbound turn lane was green and authorities said a driver who was turning was struck head-on by Garcia-Najarro’s vehicle.

An officer driving south on Murfreesboro Pike and a witness who was in traffic at the time caught the incident on dash camera footage, according to the affidavit.

The people in the other car, a pregnant woman and her son, were both injured. Medics with the Nashville Fire Department took them to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. According to police, both people “experienced extreme physical pain” in their abdomen and extremities.

Authorities said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. However, Garcia-Najarro is facing charges for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving without a license.

Garcia-Najarro was booked into jail on Thursday. As of Friday morning, he was still behind bars with a $11,000 bond.