NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old is facing more than a dozen charges after an eviction led officers to discovering stolen guns, drugs, key fobs and cash in a South Nashville apartment.

Deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Highland Apartments on Nolensville Pike to evict a resident on Monday, July 24.

At the apartment, deputies made contact with 18-year-old Salvador Catalan Jr., who was reportedly the only resident inside.

While executing the eviction, an arrest report states deputies observed multiple firearms, ammunition boxes, cash and plastic bags containing a green leafy substance lying on a bed in the apartment.

The sheriff’s office removed themselves from the residence and notified Metro police for assistance due to the contraband that was found inside.

An arrest report states deputies also alerted Metro police that they saw key fobs and what appeared to be a key fob reprogramming device in a bedroom.

After obtaining a search warrant of the apartment, Metro police officers found the following inside:

1 shotgun

1 rifle

2 AR-style rifles

3 pistols

420 grams of marijuana

4 THC two gram cartridges

Scales

$433 in cash

A variety of live ammunition

A key fob reprogramming device and multiple keys fobs for different vehicles

Metro police ran the weapons through the Records Division and confirmed that the Glock 22 Gen5 was stolen from Franklin in April and a Diamondback AR-15 pistol was stolen from Gallatin in June.

The 18-year-old now faces up to 15 charges which include: seven counts of felony possession of a firearm, two counts of felony theft of a firearm, felony assault on a first responder and felony possession of marijuana.

Catalan Jr. remains in Metro Jail on a $80,500 bond.