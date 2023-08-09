NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police detained and cited 11 adults and seven teens for trespassing at Geodis Park after they allegedly ran onto the field during Tuesday night’s match between Nashville Soccer Club and Club America in Leagues Cup competition.

The incident reportedly took place during the penalty kick phase near the end of the match.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the 18 individuals in question were mostly — if not all — fans of visiting Club America.

The seven minors were between the ages of 13 and 17 while the 11 adults ranged in age from 23 to 56, authorities said.

Officials said Geodis Park’s policy is to seek help from the MNPD to prosecute fans who come onto the field during matches.

No additional details have been released about the trespassing incident.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC won the match on penalty kicks (6-5) after being tied 2-2 at the end of regulation.