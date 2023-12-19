NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high-speed pursuit that reached speeds of 170 miles per hour and ended in a fiery crash has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 18 after detectives observed a purple Dodge Charger driving recklessly, bypassing vehicles on the road’s shoulders and turning lanes.

According to an arrest report, detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Dodge Charger fled at a high rate of speed and almost ran over a civilian who was jogging in the area.

Metro police reported they had to utilize the Air 1 helicopter, which followed the Dodge into a residential neighborhood where the passenger was seen exiting the Dodge, placing two bags in the backyard of a home and reentering the vehicle.

The Dodge Charger then traveled to the intersection Jonesboro Drive and McCrory Creek Road where it crashed and caught fire.

An arrest report states the driver — identified as 24-year-old Jakob Ethridge — and the passenger, both exited the vehicle. Ethridge ran away from the scene but was taken into custody after brief foot pursuit, police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to locate the two bags that were previously placed behind a home.

Detectives said the bags contained more than 14 grams of marijuana, 3.3 grams of cocaine, a oxycodone pill, suboxone, 15 grams of mushrooms, 14 unknown prescription pills, a AK-47 pistol and a semi-automatic pistol.

According to an arrest report, the passenger of the vehicle told officers that Ethridge told her to get rid of the bags.

After running the VIN number, detectives were able to determine that the Dodge was stolen. Ethridge allegedly admitted to driving the Dodge at 170 miles per hour to evade police.

Authorities reported that Ethridge already had a pending charge for evading in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Ethridge was taken into custody and faces up to 15 charges, which includes felony drug, weapon and evading.