NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police chase reaching speeds of up to 170 mph Monday night ended in a crash fiery crash in Donelson.

Metro police said on the evening of Monday, Dec. 18, officers tried to stop 24-year-old Jakob Ethridge who was behind the wheel of a purple Dodge Charger. According to a police affidavit,

the car was reported stolen and Ethridge was driving recklessly, passing other cars on the shoulder and almost running over joggers.

Because of the danger to the public, a police helicopter followed the speeding car and saw it stop long enough for a female passenger to discard two bags in a yard.

According to the affidavit, Ethridge later told police he was traveling at 170 mph in an attempt to escape.

A short time later in a residential neighborhood near Jonesboro Drive and McCrory Creek Road, Ehridge crashed the Charger into the woods. The car then burst into the flames. He and his passenger ran from the wreck but were quickly apprehended.

Investigators searched the bags the female passenger discarded earlier and found a handgun, an AK-47 pistol, mushrooms, marijuana, cocaine, pills, and hundreds of dollars in cash.

Etheridge is charged with vehicle theft, drug possession, and weapon possession. He is currently in the Metro Jail on a $278,500 bond.

News 2’s Andy Cordan went to the crash site Tuesday and took the following picture:

(Photo: WKRN)

This is not Ethridge’s first run in with the law. Back in 2021, court documents indicate Ethridge was stopped for speeding and possession of marijuana. He reportedly took off from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed in which a police officer was thrown from the vehicle.