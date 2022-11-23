NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police say an arrest order has been issued charging Alarenta Waters, 17, with criminal homicide for the Nov. 14 shooting of Terriana Johnson. The 19-year-old was shot and killed at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North in Nashville.

The investigation alleges Waters opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight moments before.

Police have yet to locate Waters.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.