NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday after he was spotted with a gun by police.

Police say they saw the 17-year-old walking in the area of County Hospital Road and Panorama Drive with a pistol in his waistband. The teen ran as officers approached him. He also tossed the gun.

The 17-year-old was quickly arrested and the Glock semi-automatic pistol was recovered. After checking the serial number, police discovered the gun was stolen during a Feb. 17 burglary of a pickup truck parked outside an 11th Avenue North apartment building.

The teen was charged at the juvenile detention center for evading arrest, theft of the gun and unlawful gun possession.

This same teen has been charged with more than 40 offenses since 2016, according to police. That includes six gun possession charges.

Police also say this is the same person who was one of four teens who escaped from the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2019. All of those teens were taken back into custody over the next few days.

The 17-year-old is still under investigation in regards to other crimes, according to police.