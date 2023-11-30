NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was found shot at an Antioch gas station early Thursday morning.

The victim was discovered around 4:15 a.m. at the Mapco located at 765 Bell Road near Mt. View Road.

A Metro officer told News 2 the victim was shot in the stomach but has non-critical injuries and is expected to survive.

Detectives are working to determine if the teen was shot at the gas station or somewhere else.

No additional information was immediately released.