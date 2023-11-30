NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was found shot at an Antioch gas station early Thursday morning.
The victim was discovered around 4:15 a.m. at the Mapco located at 765 Bell Road near Mt. View Road.
A Metro officer told News 2 the victim was shot in the stomach but has non-critical injuries and is expected to survive.
Detectives are working to determine if the teen was shot at the gas station or somewhere else.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.