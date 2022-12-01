NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than a week of searching, Metro police have arrested a teenager accused of a deadly shooting.

Alarenta Waters, 17, surrendered himself Thursday at the juvenile court in Nashville.

Alarenta Waters (Courtesy: MNPD)

Waters has been booked on a criminal homicide charge. Police say he is responsible for the shooting death of 19-year-old Terriana Johnson.

Johnson was shot and killed on Nov. 14 at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North in Nashville.

The investigation alleges Waters opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight moments before.

On Nov. 23, Metro police tweeted out that the department was searching Waters in connection with the deadly shooting.