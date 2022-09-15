NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Stratford High School student has been arrested for making online threats against the school on Instagram.

Metro Nashville Police say a 17-year-old made multiple threats on the social media app Wednesday, prompting an investigation from law enforcement.

The investigation by Specialized Investigations detectives and school administration led to the identification of the student, who admitted to making the threatening posts. He reportedly had no actual plans of hurting anyone.

The teen was arrested at his home Thursday morning and charged with threatening mass violence in a school and making a false report of an emergency.

MNPD says threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously.

This arrest is the second in two days involving social media threats against Metro schools. Wednesday, a 14-year-old was arrested for making a similar electronic threat against Maplewood High School.