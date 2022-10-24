NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old with a long history of run-ins with police was taken into custody again Monday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles.

Metro police originally responded to the 800 block of Representative John Lewis Way at 7:30 a.m. for reports of vehicle break-ins.

Officers were alerted to a red Dodge Charger that was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. That vehicle was spotted on West End Avenue a short while later.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the 17-year-old driver accelerated and fled the scene. The suspect was followed by an MNPD helicopter.

The aerial unit spotted the suspect entering a Nissan Pathfinder under the I-40 bridge on 28th Avenue. Police were able to stop the Pathfinder on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at Garfield Street.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and then attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

The driver of the Pathfinder is said to be the teen’s mother. Police say she was apparently called to pick the teen up and will not be arrested.

The teen was arrested on two counts of auto burglary, theft of property from the vehicles, auto theft and felony evading arrest.

Police say 17-year-old was arrested in February, September and October of 2020 on charges including aggravated burglary, auto burglary, auto theft and gun possession. He was arrested in September and November of 2021 on charges of gun possession (twice), possessing burglary tools, and vehicle theft.