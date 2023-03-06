NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred during a vehicle burglary last week.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody over the weekend as part of an auto theft investigation. Now, he is facing an aggravated assault charge, as police believe he is responsible for shooting an Amazon driver last week in a warehouse parking lot on Myatt Drive.

The delivery driver sustained a graze wound to his wrist and is expected to be okay.

On Saturday, detectives spotted the 17-year-old suspect driving a stolen black Ford Fusion. A police helicopter followed the car until it stopped at a business on Charlotte Pike where the teen was taken into custody.

Vehicle recovered from 17-year-old arrest (Courtesy: MNPD)

A pistol was found under the driver’s seat of the stolen vehicle, and police say the teen admitted to his involvement in the shooting at the warehouse.

The teen had previously been charged in juvenile court with robbery in December 2020.

He now faces additional charges in the investigation continues into his involvement in other cases.