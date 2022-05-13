NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) have opened an investigation after a victim was injured by gunfire late Thursday night in East Nashville.
The shooting call came in at 10:44 p.m. in the 500 block of South 8th Street. According to MNPD, 17 shots were fired, and one person was hit. The victim allegedly suffered from minor injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made. Right now, police said there is no known motive either.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.