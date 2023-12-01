NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal advocates across Middle Tennessee are raising money to find the person(s) responsible for leaving 19 cats — most of whom were already dead — in a Hermitage dumpster last month.

The felines were reportedly found on Nov. 2 while a woman was dumpster diving near the T-Mobile store on Old Hickory Boulevard. That woman told News 2 that she was disturbed to discover the animals’ bodies.

According to a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), only two of the 19 cats were still alive, but after being taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, they are doing well.

Annette Filippone has five cats of her own and can’t imagine anyone harming them. In order to track down those involved in 17 cats’ deaths, she is helping to lead the efforts for reward money, which has already grown to more than $2,000.

“Concerned citizens…You can go on Facebook, you can go on Nextdoor, you can go onto Crime Stoppers to find out where to donate this money to find these people who are responsible,” Filippone said.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk is still investigating this incident. His office would not disclose the cats’ cause of death due to the ongoing nature of the case.

Meanwhile, MACC is still helping the two surviving cats with their recovery:

Filippone believes that in order to protect animals, the city needs to focus on spaying and neutering efforts.

“We need to address the animal crisis that we’re in,” Filippone said. “We need to have more low-cost, no-cost spay/neuter options because $100 is not low-cost for people who are just above the line of where they can’t get any benefit to receive the discount.”

If you would like to make a donation to the reward fund, or if you have information that will lead to the person(s) responsible for these dead cats, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.