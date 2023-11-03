NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after 19 cats—most of whom were already dead—were discovered inside a dumpster in Hermitage Thursday night.

The felines were reportedly found in a dumpster near the T-Mobile store in the 5100 block of Old Hickory Boulevard on Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to Matthew Peters, a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department and Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC), only two of the 19 cats were still alive, but after being taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, they are doing well.

The two survivors are set to arrive at MACC’s facility on Friday, Nov. 3.

Peters said his team is still investigating the scene while working with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

If you have any information that will help authorities investigate this case, you are asked to call Peters’ team at 615-862-7928.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more about the incident. No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the 17 cats’ deaths.