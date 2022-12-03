NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s 2022 Safe Surrender program came to an end Saturday afternoon, giving dozens of people accused of nonviolent offenses a chance to clear the slate ahead of the holidays.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a total of 160 individuals came to the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church to address legal or child support issues during this two-day event.

Authorities said 58 of those 160 attendees had outstanding warrants. However, only three people didn’t return home from the church, two of whom had warrants from outside the county.