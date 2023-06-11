NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a shooting that occurred late Saturday night at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, the shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. in the parking lot of apartments that are located on Zermatt Avenue.

Authorities reported that witnesses told officers they heard multiple shots and saw several individuals flee immediately after the gunfire.

At the scene, officers located 16-year-old year Demetrius Johnson on the pavement. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The victim’s 18-year-old brother was shot in the foot and was treated and released from the hospital, according to officials.

Metro police stated the shooting is believed to have been a result of an argument between two groups of teenagers.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are pursuing active leads as they work to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. No other information was immediately released.