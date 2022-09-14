NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.

Kyvion McGill, 15, and Davone Elliott, 15, were booked on criminal homicide charges for their alleged involvement in the death of Antonio Baker.

On August 28, Baker was shot in a parking lot in the 500 block of South 5th Street in the James Cayce public housing development. Baker was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The following day, Zacchaeus Johnson, 15, was charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide. At the time, police said they were continuing to investigate whether others were present at the time of the shooting.

A drug-related robbery motive is under investigation in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation.