NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 15-year-old boy accused of carjacking a woman on Dickerson Pike was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

Metro police reported Ja’Dyaiz Johns was arrested after Violent Crimes Initiative detectives located him around 1 a.m. behind the wheel of the victim’s 2010 Ford Fusion in the 5500 block of Scruggs Lane near Trinity Lane.

Ja’Dyaiz Johns (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Johns is accused of approaching a woman who was sitting in her Ford Fusion Monday at 7 a.m. outside the Dollar Tree on Dickerson Pike and taking her car at gunpoint.

A handgun and a realistic looking AR-15 BB gun were recovered from the Fusion, according to Metro police.

Johns and his three passengers, two males, ages 15 and 14, and one 17-year-old female, were taken into custody. He was charged in Juvenile Court with carjacking while his three passengers were each charged with joyriding.

No additional information was immediately released.