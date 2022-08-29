NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 500 block of South 5th Street in a parking lot of the James Cayce public housing complex.

According to Metro police, 16-year-old Antonio Baker Jr. was shot in the parking lot and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police said after the shooting, 15-year-old Zacchaeus Johnson fled the scene but was later taken into custody in Clarksville.

Johnson was charged with criminal homicide in Juvenile Court. Police are investigating whether a drug-related robbery was a motive in the deadly shooting.

Officers are also investigating others who were present at the time of the shooting.

No other information was immediately released.