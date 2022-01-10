NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville teenager is in custody Monday after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint before leading police on a chase across Nashville.

It all started in the Edgehill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police say a 15-year-old carjacked three women after allegedly putting a pistol in the driver’s stomach and demanding the keys to her Mercedes SUV.

As the victim told the teenager and his two accomplices how to start the vehicle, she was pistol-whipped by the suspects before leaving the scene near Villa Place. That victim is expected to be okay.

Metro police were able to spot and follow the stolen vehicle with an MNPD helicopter. A spike strip was deployed in the 2000 block of Ed Temple Boulevard, and due to the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, the suspect crashed nearby.

Another driver involved in that crash had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody following the crash and is facing charges in juvenile court.

Police believe the teen is involved in other recent carjackings and they are continuing those investigations.