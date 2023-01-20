NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second victim in a North Nashville shooting from Monday night has now died.

Police say 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Hall, along with 19-year-old Michael Adams, were the victims of the shooting at a baseball field adjacent to 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive in Nashville.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 8 p.m. Monday and found Adams dead in a yard on Salem Mason Drive. Hall was found a short time later on the baseball field with shell casings near him.

Hall had been transported to the hospital the night of the shooting and was said to be critically wounded prior to his passing on Friday.

Police have yet to determine a motive yet but say they are not ruling out a potential drug deal at this time.

Detectives are working to learn more about those connected to the two victims in this case. There is still no word on potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.