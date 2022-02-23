NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A middle school student has been charged after allegedly making a bomb threat against his school.

The 14-year-old Croft Middle School student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly posting the threat on Instagram.

A joint investigation by Croft school personnel and Metro detectives led to the identification of the student, who was removed from a classroom and arrested.

The student was charged in jevenile court with threatening mass violence in a school.

Police say the student admitted to posting the threat in order to get out of school early.