NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a report of a stolen car, according to Metro Nashville Police.

South Precinct officers responded early Friday morning to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. When they arrived on scene, they saw a red Nissan Sentra quickly leaving the area.

Officers noted the license plate did not match the car and attempted to make a stop, but the driver fled, later crashing the vehicle in La Vergne.

The 14-year-old driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended.

The Nissan Sentra had been stolen on Aug. 31 from a residence on Village Hills Drive, officers said. A spare key had been left inside the vehicle.

The teen is charged in Juvenile Court with evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting arrest.

Metro police would like to remind drivers to never leave their keys inside their vehicles, as well as to always lock their doors and secure any valuables–especially guns.

Over 1,000 guns have been stolen from vehicles so far in 2022, according to MNPD. Of the 1,368 guns reported stolen, 954 of them were reported stolen from a vehicle. Last week alone, 26 guns were stolen from a car or truck, according to police.

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft, police say. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 67% of the automobiles taken (39 of 58) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves.

Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.