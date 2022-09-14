NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile has been arrested after allegedly making a social media post threatening to shoot up Maplewood High School.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the 14-year-old freshman made the threatening Instagram post early Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division.

The student was identified through Instagram and taken into custody at his home, police said. The teen is charged at juvenile court with threatening mass violence in a school and making a false report of an emergency.

Metro Police also continue to investigate a similar electronic threat of gunfire at Stratford High School.

Police say threats against schools, special events and businesses are taken very seriously.