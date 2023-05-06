NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage boy is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing a bus from KIPP Nashville Schools, driving recklessly through West Nashville, and leading police on a pursuit along Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 14-year-old took the school bus from KIPP College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday, May 6.

Just before 4 p.m., the boy — who is living at an Antioch home in state custody — hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard, officials said.

In addition, the teenager reportedly tried to run over a person at the market.

After that, authorities said the 14-year-old drove onto Briley Parkway and then onto I-40 West, hitting a car in the process.

According to police, they followed the bus onto the interstate, where it traveled at speeds between 60 and 65 mph.

Officers deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit, but the teen driver allegedly saw the spike strip, so he slowed the bus and attempted to turn around in the middle of I-40 West.

At that point, authorities said they ran up to the bus, broke the glass on the door, used a Taser on the boy because he was still trying to operate the bus, and arrested him without further incident.

According to officials, the 14-year-old was booked into Juvenile Court for vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash.

News 2 reached out to KIPP Nashville Schools for more information about the stolen bus, but we have yet to hear back.