NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager is facing charges after a threat was allegedly made to a Nashville middle school.

On Thursday morning, a 13-year-old girl was arrested for making threats of violence on Instagram.

Detectives worked with Verizon and Instagram to identify the 13-year-old Thurgood Marshall Middle School student. Authorities say she threatened to shoot up the school in a conversation with friends in an Instagram message.

The girl is facing charges for making a threat of mass violence at a school and a false report of an emergency.

This is the third student arrested this week for making threats.

Also on Thursday, a 17-year-old Stratford High School student allegedly used Instagram as well to make threats against his school.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old Maplewood High School freshman used Instagram to threaten shooting up his school.

All three of those students are now facing charges.