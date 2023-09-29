NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new development in the 12South neighborhood is attracting national brands and high-end designers. One-by-one, stores are opening and business is booming.

12South has long been a go-to destination for Tennesseans and tourists. Filled with locally-owned shops, it’s a desirable location for shopping, dining and sight-seeing. Now, nationally-recognized brands are seeing the potential on this half-mile stretch.

The most sought-after spot as of late, is the 12South Collection, a new mixed-use development.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Retailers like Hero, Alice and Olivia, Jenni Kayne, Lele Sadoughi and now, Texas-based luxe brand, La Vie Style House.

“So our landlord in Dallas actually is our landlord in Nashville. So he’s the one who brought the deal to us. I think that the brand alignment is was really great. We love Jenni Kayme. We love Veronica and we love everyone going in. And so I just think it was a good fit,” explained Lindsey McClain, co-founder of La Vie Style House.

The pop-of-pink store seamlessly blends into Nashville’s culture. “I think that we are resort wear brand, but we love the south and you can pair our stuff with anything,” said McClain. “You can wear it from day to night, you can wear it with heels or with cowboy boots. I think the customer in the South for us is our best customer.”

“Nashville too is a city that’s kind of loud and proud, they like to dress up and have fun and aren’t afraid of color. And so that’s where La Vie steps in,” said Jamie Coulter, co-founder of La Vie Style House.

(Photo: WKRN)

McClain and Coulter started the brand in 2017 when they saw a void in the market: a size-inclusive luxe brand for everyone.

“For us La Vie is kind of like a way of life. We wanted to bring back color and a lot of ‘an era gone by,’ we always say. Like Elizabeth Taylor on like a yacht in the South of France. We just wanted this like easy lifestyle,” said Coulter.

Now they’re joining other brands like Mejuri, Oliver Peoples and Rag & Bone. In 2024, two new restaurants, yet to be named, are set to open.

The new development is located at 2803 12th Avenue South.