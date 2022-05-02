NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twelve years ago, back-to-back record-breaking rains fell on the weekend of May 1-2, leading to a flood that brought Nashville and other communities in Middle Tennessee to their knees. A lot has changed since this historic rain event, but many things remain the same.

The 2010 Flood was one of the most catastrophic weather events in Middle Tennessee history. Nearly 11,000 properties were damaged or destroyed and over 10,000 Middle Tennesseans were displaced from their homes. Ralph Schulz, the President and CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce remembers that weekend well.

“What I remember the most is how suddenly it hit. And how many people had to deal with home and personal issues as well as business issues,” says Schulz. “But the other thing I remember, remember most was the resilience of Nashville.”

Schulz says that it wasn’t just buildings that took a big hit, Nashville’s economy was also impacted. “It basically took one year’s growth away from Nashville measured by the GDP.” Recovering economically took time and effort.

Once the waters receded, Shulz says businesses like the Opryland Resort, scrambled to get back on their feet and get their employees back to work. “The CEO and the leadership team out there at the resort moved heaven and earth to try to get water out of that facility within 72 hours so that they could bring the business back within six months.”

The city’s fast response made a big difference. Just six weeks after the flood, the CMA Music Festival was underway. “The place that the music festival was going to happen was among the hardest hit locations, the stadium downtown, etc. And Nashville cleaned it up and made that festival happen. And, well, the fact that Nashville could make that festival happen as quickly as we did, kept the hospitality and music scene hopping afterwards.”

The 2010 flood caused more than $2 billion in damage to private property and more than $120 million in damage to Nashville’s infrastructure. However, in the years since, Nashville has recovered.

“Nashville is naturally a resilient place because of the people. The people all want each other to succeed and when a disaster occurs, the whole community responds. So, you know, I think that’s always been a part of Nashville’s DNA.”