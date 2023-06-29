NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old was shot in the head south of downtown Nashville early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 900 block of First Avenue South.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Metro police reported the girl was inside a home when she was shot in the head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Investigators believe everyone inside the residence at the time of the shooting was under 18.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.