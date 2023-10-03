*Editor’s note: The Metro Nashville Police Department previously reported the threat was made toward Dupont-Hadley Middle School, but later issued a correction saying the threat was actually made toward Dupont Tyler Middle School. The story below has been edited to reflect this correction.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 12-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for making a threat to fellow classmates at Dupont Tyler Middle School.

Metro police said a student tipped off authorities, saying the seventh-grader said he would bring a gun to commit a mass shooting at the school.

The student has been charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence and false reporting.